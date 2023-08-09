Story started at shortstop and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Royals.

It was a quiet night for Story, who batted third and made his season debut after returning from an elbow injury. He may need some time to adjust to MLB pitching after the shortstop went 12-for-40 (.300) and posted a 1.117 OPS with four doubles and four home runs over 13 games while on a rehab assignment.