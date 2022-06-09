site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Riding pine Thursday
Story isn't starting Thursday's game against the Angels.
Story is getting a rare day off after he hit .280 with four doubles, four runs, four RBI and two stolen bases over the last six games. Christian Arroyo will draw the start at second base and lead off.
