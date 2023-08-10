Story was the designated hitter and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Kansas City.
Story started on back-to-back days since coming off the injured list but was given a break from the field after starting at shortstop Tuesday. He's 0-for-8 with six strikeouts.
