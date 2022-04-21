Story passed the concussion protocols after being hit in the helmet by a pitch during Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays, and manager Alex Cora expects the infielder to play Thursday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old is also undergoing some testing after the contest, but it appears he's avoided a concussion. Story remained in the game after being hit in the helmet by a 92-mph pitch during the third inning, and he may not end up missing any time despite the dangerous incident.