Story went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 4-1 loss to Texas.

Story singled in the fourth inning, stole second and came in to score on a Wilyer Abreu single. It was the second steal in as many games for Story, who had double-digit steals each season from 2018 to 2023. His first three years with Boston have not gone well (.693 OPS, 163 games), making it easy to forget his level of production while with Colorado. The 32-year-old may never get back to those Rockies' numbers, but a healthy Story will serve as a middle-of-the-order bat for Boston.