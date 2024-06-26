O'Neill is not in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against the Blue Jays.
O'Neill homered in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays -- his 16th long ball of the season -- but he will receive a day off Wednesday. Rob Refsnyder will get a start in left field for the Red Sox.
