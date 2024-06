O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The 29-year-old started the previous five contests but will head to the bench for Sunday's series finale after going 0-for-8 with five strikeouts through the first two games versus San Diego. Jarren Duran will shift to left field while Emmanuel Valdez takes O'Neill's spot in the lineup.