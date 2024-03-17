Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Grissom (groin) won't be available for Opening Day but could be ready to make his season debut around "mid-April, probably late April," Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The 23-year-old's groin strain has never been viewed as a long-term injury, and Cora's comments Sunday reiterate that sentiment. Still, Grissom will miss a few weeks of the regular season, even in the best-case scenario. He's taking part in baseball activities and should continue ramping up his workload during the final days of camp.