Grissom was placed on the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday due to right foot inflammation, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Grissom lost the second base gig during spring training and has spent the entire 2025 season at Triple-A, where he owns a .270/.342/.441 slash line with 13 home runs, 48 RBI, 69 runs scored, nine stolen bases and a 37:73 BB:K across 418 trips to the plate. If he's able to get healthy, Grissom could be a candidate to join the Red Sox when rosters expand next month.