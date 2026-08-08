Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Feeling better after treatment

Interim manager Chad Tracy said that Abreu (calf) is doing better after receiving treatment on Saturday and is "hopeful" to play Sunday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Abreu was scratched from Saturday's game against the Athletics with some swelling in his shin/calf area, but is optimistic about playing in Sunday's series finale against the A's. Boston is in the middle of a 16-game stretch with no off days. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a modest five-game hitting streak and five straight games recording at least one RBI as well.