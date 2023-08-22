Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, although he is not in the lineup against the Astros, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Abreu was traded from Houston to Boston a little over a year ago as part of the package that netted the Astros Christian Vazquez, and he could see his first big-league action against the team that originally signed him out of Venezuela in 2017. The lefty-hitting outfielder was already on the 40-man roster, and his ability to play all three outfield spots could come in handy for Boston with Jarren Duran (toe) on the shelf. Abreu hit .274 with 22 home runs and eight steals in 86 games at Triple-A. Adam Duvall figures to be the primary center fielder while Duran is out.