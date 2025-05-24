Abreu is not in the Red Sox's starting lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
Abreu went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Boston's 6-5 extra-innings win in Game 1. He will be on the bench for the start of Saturday's nightcap while Rob Refsnyder starts in right field and bats third.
