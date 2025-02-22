Abreu continues to battle an illness and hasn't been cleared to be on the field, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Abreu had some labs done Friday, which indicated that "there's still something there." It's unclear how long the outfielder will be held out, but with spring training having just kicked off, there's no reason at this point to think that Abreu is in danger of missing time at the start of the regular season. If healthy, Abreu is slated to start in right field against right-handed pitching for Boston this year.