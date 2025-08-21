The Red Sox will place Abreu (calf) on the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday's game against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Abreu tweaked his right calf in Sunday's game against the Marlins and was not able to make enough improvement since then to avoid the IL. It's not clear at this point how much time he might miss. Jhostynxon Garcia is taking Abreu's spot on the active roster.