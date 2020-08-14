Bogaerts (lower body) is back in the lineup as expected Friday against the Yankees, playing shortstop and batting cleanup.
Bogaerts missed Thursday's contest due to what was described as fatigue in his lower half, though his absence was never expected to be a lengthy one. That fatigue hasn't shown up in his numbers thus far, as he's hitting a strong .293/.379/.517 through 18 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Will return Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not starting due to minor injury•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Shows good plate discipline•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Swipes first base of 2020•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Paces offense in loss•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Rejoins lineup•