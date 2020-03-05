Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back at shortstop
Bogaerts (ankle) will start at shortstop and bat third Thursday in the Red Sox's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Boston initially planned to have Bogaerts serve as its designated hitter for the second day in a row, but the team changed course and cleared the 27-year-old to make his first start in the field of 2020. Now that Bogaerts is back to manning his normal position, his sore left ankle doesn't look to be anything that will impact him heading into Opening Day.
