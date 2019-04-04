Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back in action

Bogaerts (ankle) is starting at shortstop and hitting fifth Thursday against the A's, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

As expected, Bogaerts is back in action after fouling a ball off his foot Tuesday and subsequently sitting out Wednesday. The shortstop, who is 6-for-23 with a homer and a trio of doubles through six games this season, will face lefty Brett Anderson in his first game back.