Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Bats cleanup Monday

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 6-2 win over the Orioles.

Bogaerts was back in the lineup one day after giving the team a scare when he felt discomfort in his left shoulder following a swing. He hit cleanup Monday, behind Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and J.D. Martinez, which gives him the best possible opportunity to come up with men on base and knock in runs. Bogaerts is at 96 RBI, and manager Alex Cora wants to give him an opportunity to reach 100.