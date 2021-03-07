Bogaerts (shoulder) will take batting practice Tuesday and could get into game action as a designated hitter next weekend, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts has been battling a sore shoulder for most of camp. He's been able to hit off a tee and has begun a throwing program, but the Red Sox continue to bring him along cautiously. The team still expects him to be ready by Opening Day.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Starting throwing program•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Still time to build up•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Hitting off tee•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: MRI reveals nothing serious•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sidelined with sore shoulder•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Cracks 11th homer•