Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Belts 16th homer
Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 12-8 loss against the Yankees at London Stadium on Sunday.
The 26-year-old went 1-for-3 in both games in London, reaching base four times during the two-game set. Bogaerts has hits in 12 of his last 13 games, including 10 extra-base hits during that stretch. He is batting .299 with 16 home runs, 57 RBI, 63 runs and three steals in 311 at-bats this season.
