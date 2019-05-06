Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Belts another homer

Bogaerts went 1-for-5 with a grand slam Sunday against the White Sox.

Bogaerts' lone hit of the day was a big one, as he extended the lead to five in the eighth inning with a grand slam to left field. The 26-year-old has now homered in back-to-back games, giving him six home runs and 22 RBI through 33 contests.

