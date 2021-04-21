Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a three-run home and a double Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Bogaerts had six extra-base hits entering Tuesday's game, but no home runs. That changed in his his second at-bat of the contest, when he drilled a three-run home run to center field. Bogaerts also recorded his seventh double of the season and is hitting .393/.439/.557 to glaong with seven RBI and seven runs scored across 66 plate appearances to begin the campaign.
