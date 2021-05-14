Bogaerts went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 8-1 win over Oakland.

Boston's bats slumbered over the previous three games, and Bogaerts was no exception, going 1-for-9 during the team's three-game losing skid. Making a rare start at DH, Bogaerts put the Red Sox ahead early with a two-run homer in the first inning. Despite the recent downturn, the 28-year-old shortstop is enjoying the finest season of his career. He's slashing .348/.406/.603 with eight home runs and 23 RBI over 37 games.