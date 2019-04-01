Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Closing in on extension

Bogaerts and the Red Sox are closing in on a six-year, $120 million contract extension that would take effect starting in 2020, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

While the exact details of the extension are still being ironed out, the deal appears imminent and could be finalized within the next few days. Bogaerts put together the best season of his young career in 2018, hitting .288 with 23 homers and 103 RBI over 136 games, so the Red Sox have opted to lock him up for the foreseeable future before he has a chance to hit the open market.