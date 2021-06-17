Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two runs and an RBI in Wednesday's win over Atlanta.

Bogaerts went deep in two of his previous three games, but he did his damage with two-baggers Wednesday, collecting a trio of doubles for his 22nd multi-hit game of the season. The start shortstop's fifth-inning double was particularly important as it gave the Red Sox a temporary 5-3 lead. Bogaerts is tied for third in MLB with 20 doubles on the campaign while slashing an impressive .325/.387/.571 with 13 homers, 41 RBI and four stolen bases.