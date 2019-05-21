Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Continues on-base streak

Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs in a 12-2 victory against the Blue Jays on Monday.

The Red Sox shortstop singled twice in the first three innings and then added a solo home run for good measure during the ninth. Bogaerts has reached base in 11 straight games, including in 25 of his last 43 plate appearances. He's batting .285, but this on-base streak has raised his on-base percentage to .380. Bogaerts also has eight home runs, 31 RBI, 34 runs and one steal in 172 at-bats this season.