The Red Sox are hopeful that Bogaerts (shoulder) will be available to serve as a designated hitter in Grapefruit League games as soon as this weekend, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston has been cautious with Bogaerts since he first reported soreness in his right shoulder March 1, but the star shortstop looks to be nearing a return to full health. After he was cleared to resume a throwing program last weekend, Bogaerts will take another step forward Wednesday, when he's scheduled to take live batting practice. If Bogaerts checks out fine during the workout, the Red Sox could clear him to rejoin the spring lineup as early as Friday's game against the Rays.