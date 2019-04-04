Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Could return Thursday

Manager Alex Cora said he expects Bogaerts (ankle) to play in Thursday's series finale against the Athletics, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bogaerts is sitting out Wednesday's game after fouling a ball off his foot Tuesday, though he never actually exited the contest. The team didn't provide an official diagnosis, but it appears the 26-year-old is just dealing with a sore ankle/foot and may make a quick return to the lineup. Brock Holt is filling in at shortstop for the Red Sox in his absence.

