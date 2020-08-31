Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, single and walk in Sunday's 9-5 win over Washington.
Bogaerts gave Boston an early 2-0 lead with his two-run homer off Austin Voth in the first inning. He singled later in the ball game and is now hitting .302/.364/.569 with eight homers and 22 RBI on the campaign.
