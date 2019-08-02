Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Cranks two homers
Bogaerts went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Rays.
The Red Sox were swept by the Rays, turning around a homestand that began with three consecutive wins over the Yankees. Despite that, Bogaerts enjoyed this stay at Fenway Park, going 15-for-34 with four home runs, four doubles and eight RBI over seven games. He leads the Red Sox with 25 home runs and 84 RBI.
