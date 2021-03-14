Bogaerts (shoulder) will serve as Boston's designated hitter and will bat third in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The Red Sox initially planned on having Bogaerts take part in a simulated game Sunday, but he'll instead remain in the spring lineup for the third day in a row. Bogaerts still has yet to make his debut in the field while the Red Sox ease him back from the sore right shoulder he developed earlier in camp, but manager Alex Cora said he expects the 28-year-old to occupy his normal post at shortstop Tuesday against Atlanta or Wednesday against Minnesota, per McCaffrey.