Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: DL decision looming

Bogaerts was sent for tests on his injured left ankle Monday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bogaerts suffered the ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Rays after sliding into the protective netting near the Tampa Bay dugout. While it's encouraging that the shortstop wasn't immediately sent to the disabled list, he's set to undergo treatment Monday to determine whether a stint on the shelf is ultimately necessary. If Bogaerts is ultimately forced onto the DL, Brock Holt would likely step into the starting lineup in his place (whether it be at short stop or second base). More should be known once the results from Monday's examinations are disclosed.