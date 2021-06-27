Bogaerts went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Yankees.

Bogaerts singled in the second inning and doubled in the third, scoring in both of those frames. In addition, he hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, knocking in Michael Chavis. The shortstop has reached base safely in his last 21 games. During that stretch, he is batting .359 and has an OPS of 1.001, with three home runs, 15 RBI and 16 runs scored. On the season, he is slashing .327/.389/.554 which leads the Red Sox.