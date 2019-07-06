Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Drives in four

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a homer, a walk and four RBI in Friday's win over Detroit.

Bogaerts opened the scoring with an RBI groundout in the first inning. He later stretched Boston's lead to four with a three-run shot in the top of the eighth. He now has 17 homers on the season, just six shy of his career high.

