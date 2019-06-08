Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Drives in lone run

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Rays.

Bogaerts extended an on-base streak to 10 games Friday and is 16-for-42 with three home runs, five doubles, eight RBI and 13 runs scored during the streak. That surge moved him to the top of team in runs (50), RBI (41) and OPS (.915). With J.D. Martinez (back) dealing with an injury and Mookie Betts not producing consistently, it's been up to Bogaerts and Rafael Devers to carry the offensive load.