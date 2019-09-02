Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Drives in three runs

Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Bogaerts knocked an RBI single in the first inning before launching a two-run shot in the third for his 31st long ball of 2019. It was his third multi-hit performance in his last five games. The MVP candidate now owns a .312/.388/.580 slash line with 103 RBI.