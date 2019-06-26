Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Ends homer drought

Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

The long ball was Bogaerts' 15th of the season but his first since June 13, ending a 10-game dry spell. Bogaerts still contributed eight doubles during that span and has now compiled 42 extra-base hits on the campaign, aiding him to a career-best .926 OPS. He'll start at shortstop and bat third Wednesday in the series finale.