Bogaerts was removed from Friday's game against the Mariners in the bottom of the eighth inning after he was involved in a collision, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Bogaerts appeared to be in considerable pain following the collision in the top of the eighth inning Friday but was initially able to remain in the game. However, he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom half of the frame. The exact nature of the injury isn't yet clear, and his status for Saturday's game against Seattle hasn't yet been revealed.
