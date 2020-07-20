Bogaerts left Sunday's intrasquad matchup with hamstring tightness, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Bogaerts battled ankle soreness during spring training but appeared to be healthy this summer. Although he was forced out of Sunday's matchup, manager Ron Roenicke doesn't believe that the injury is serious. Given Roenicke's optimism, it wouldn't be surprising if the 27-year-old is ready for Opening Day on Friday.

More News