Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Exits with left calf strain

Bogaerts left Saturday's game against the Yankees with a left calf strain, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

He suffered the injury while rounding second base in the bottom of the seventh inning. Eduardo Nunez, who replaced him at shortstop, could see more playing time for however long Bogaerts is sidelined.

