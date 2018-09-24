Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Experiencing shoulder soreness

Bogaerts was removed from Sunday's game against Cleveland due to left shoulder soreness, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Bogaerts was lifted from the contest as a precaution and he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward. The Red Sox may elect to rest him until the postseason, given they've already clinched the division title.

