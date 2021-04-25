Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Mariners.
Bogaerts was Boston's designated hitter Sunday and made his presence felt at the plate -- he recorded his eighth double of the campaign and plated his 12th RBI of the campaign. The shortstop has now hit safely in seven straight games and has posted two multi-hit efforts in that stretch.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Power surge continues Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Goes deep again•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Blasts three-run homer•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Resting on Patriots Day•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Records four hits•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Records two doubles•