Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

Bogaerts extended his on-base streak to 25 games with a third-inning single. He's slashing .362/.422/.564 with 13 extra-base hits, 17 RBI and 19 runs during the streak. The shortstop currently sits fourth in MLB with a .330 batting average.