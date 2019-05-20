Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Extends on-base streak
Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Astros.
Bogaerts was key in a comeback win. The Red Sox had fallen behind, 3-1, before the shortstop delivered a two-out, game-tying run in the fifth inning. He later drove in the go-ahead run, again a two-out hit, doubling in Mookie Betts. Bogaerts has reached base safely in 10 straight games -- 22 times in his last 38 plate appearances. He's 13-for-38 (.342) with nine walks and nine runs scored during the streak.
More News
-
