Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Extension finalized

Bogaerts passed his physical Monday, making his six-year, $120 million extension official, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The deal will kick in next season, keeping him in Boston through 2025. He could remain with the team an additional year, as the deal includes a $20 million vesting option, the terms of which are not yet clear. Assuming the bulk of Boston's core remains with the team for most of that time, the shortstop is now locked into a favorable situation for the entirety of his prime.

