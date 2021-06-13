Bogaerts (knee) reported feeling better Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Bogaerts was given Friday and Saturday off after he banged his knee diving for a ball Thursday against Houston. Manager Alex Cora targeted Sunday for his shortstop's return to the starting lineup, and he'll see where Bogaerts is at before committing him to the lineup card.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sits as expected•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not expected Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Scratched from Friday lineup•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Cranks 11th homer•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Plays hero in win•