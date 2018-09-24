Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Felt better after leaving game

Bogaerts said his left shoulder felt better soon after leaving Sunday's game against the Indians, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Bogaerts experienced a pinching sensation in his left shoulder after a couple of swings in the seventh inning and was removed from the game. He tried to stay in, but manager Alex Cora was having none of that. The shortstop reported the shoulder felt better soon after he returned to the clubhouse and after a stability test revealed no damage. The incident may put the kibosh on the manager's stated goal of giving Bogaerts a chance to reach 100 RBI over the final week of the season, but Cora will want to get him back out for a couple of games in preparation for the postseason.