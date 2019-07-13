Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Finishes off Dodgers

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 8-1 win over the Dodgers.

Bogaerts provided the cushion with his seventh-inning homer, the 18th of the season for the shortstop, which followed an extended rain delay. He's closing in on a second consecutive 20-homer/100-RBI season. Over the past 10 games, Bogaerts has four homers and 17 RBI.

