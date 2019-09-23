Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Gets day off

Bogaerts is not in the lineup Monday against the Rays, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Bogaerts will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off following a string of 10 consecutive starts. Through 18 games this month, the shortstop is slashing .274/.338/.411 with two home runs and four doubles. Chris Owings is starting at shortstop in place of Bogaerts in this one.