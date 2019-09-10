Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Gets rare day off

Bogaerts isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bogaerts has been scuffling at the dish lately, finishing Boston's four-game series with New York just 2-for-16 with four strikeouts. Chris Owings starts at second base and will bat eighth Tuesday.

